iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal challenges cities across the globe to commit to biodiversity protection


image.jpg

The mayor of Montreal is challenging other major cities around the world to commit to protecting biodiversity as the city prepares to host a major United Nations (UN) conference next month.

Valérie Plante unveiled the "Engagement de Montréal" on Tuesday, which includes 15 concrete actions to preserve the diversity of species and ecosystems, including the conservation of natural environments, the reduction of pesticide use by two-thirds or more and the elimination of plastic waste.

She emphasized that cities are in the best position to observe the decline in biodiversity and have a responsibility to try and stop it.

Several cities have already confirmed their commitment, including Paris, Milan, Buenos Aires and Barcelona.

Montreal will host COP15, a major UN conference on biodiversity, from Dec. 7 to 19.

In conjunction with the main conference, a second summit of regional governments and cities will also be held.

"Cities have a front-row seat to the loss of global biodiversity and the consequences. As local governments, they are also well positioned to take concrete and rapid action to halt this decline," reads a press release issued by the City of Montreal.

The signatory cities also commit to "ensure the equitable and effective participation of Indigenous peoples and local communities in decision-making."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 16, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*