Montreal charity raising money to help vulnerable people affected by COVID-19

A Montreal charity is raising money to help vulnerable residents in neighbourhoods across the city who are negatively affected by COVID-19.

The Fondation Santé Urbaine takes care of residents living in the Centre-Sud, Verdun, Sud-Ouest, Ville-Marie and Plateau Mont-Royal neighbourhoods, which together comprise of about 300,000 people.

Money raised will be used to create emergency funds to be distributed throughout the crisis to help long-term patients at the Notre-Dame and Verdun hospitals, as well as provide aid to the eight CLSCs and 14 CHSLDs.

The organization states these neighbourhoods face serious problems when it comes to homelessness, poverty, social exclusion and psychiatric problems.

Funds raised will help support 80 isolation units for homeless people at the Royal Victoria Hospital, paying for any costs related to basic hygiene needs, as well as for some games, puzzles and televisions.

The organization also plans to buy electronic tablets so elderly residents at the CHSLDs can keep in contact with their families.

Part of the money will go to taxi transportation for cancer patients, so they can travel safely to their treatments and appointments.

An emergency fund will be created to help buy groceries for those unable to travel outside their homes, as well as pay for medical expenses and medication.

For patients who are at the Notre-Dame and Verdun hospitals long term, the foundation plans to pay for their television subscriptions.

As of Thursday morning, the Fondation Santé Urbaine has fundraised more than $27,500 of its $100,000 goal.

Anyone wishing to help can visit the foundation’s website.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.