Montreal Children's Hospital hopes to purchase 100,000 reusable masks

The Montreal Children's Hospital is stepping up its efforts to get everyone to wear a mask and has launched a campaign to buy 100,000 reusable face masks.

Nine-year-old Rachel Barbarush was born with a heart defect, and her mother Karolyn Liverman knows a COVID-19 infection could be fatal.

"When the pandemic first started and the schools were closed right away I got a phone call from the cardiology department immediately telling us to stay home, that this could be deadly for her," said Liverman.

The nine-year-old girl has not seen any friends or extended family since the pandemic was declared in early March except for during her regular hospital stays.

"She has to be completely isolated from everybody else, they go through a lot of precautions and thank God it's the Children's because it's so so vigilant," said her mother.

An average of 3,800 children and their family members check into the Children's per week, and the importance of wearing a mask is taken very seriously.

"They are most vulnerable and vulnerable people who do get COVID-19 might not do very well," said Dr. Christos Karatzios, an infectious diseases specialist at the Children's.

The hospital is now raising money to purchase 100,000 reusable masks so those that can't afford a mask or don't know how to get one can pick it up at the hospital.

Some sponsors have stepped up to match public donations, and Liverman hopes those who refuse to wear a mask will think twice now that they are mandatory.

"People who are against these things are not looking at the bigger picture," she said. "They're looking at the moment and their convenience."