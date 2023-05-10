iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Children's Hospital inaugurates its Pediatric Simulation Centre


image.jpg

The Montreal Children's Hospital opened its Pediatric Simulation Centre on Wednesday.

It is said to be one of the few world-class simulation centres to offer training directly in real pediatric care environments.

The centre's mission is to provide interprofessional education designed to reflect real-life situations, from the rarest to the most common scenarios.

The centre offers trauma, surgical, medical and resuscitation simulation, among others.

It also provides disaster preparedness.

The simulations promote the development of new skills, teamwork, problem-solving, and decision-making in a sometimes stressful environment, and patient and family-centred care, as well as improved clinical outcomes, it was explained in a release.

The Pediatric Simulation Centre includes a mobile unit to facilitate educational sessions in actual patient care areas of the hospital and mannequins of various sizes and ages to reflect the pediatric population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 10, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*