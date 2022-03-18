Montreal Children's Hospital preps to welcome Ukrainian children who need medical care

The Montreal Children's Hospital says it is preparing to welcome young Ukrainian patients in need of medical care.

According to spokesperson Christine Bouthillier, the hospital is focusing its preparations on its oncology department as some children fleeing the war could be living with prior cancer diagnoses.

"For the moment, the details are still to be worked out," she said.

In the meantime, the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to help patients and their families upon their arrival in Quebec.

"Young cancer patients forced from their homes and whose crucial treatment has been interrupted by war will soon arrive in Montreal to receive life-saving treatment at the Montreal Children’s Hospital," the foundation stated on its fundraising page.

Donations will help pay for accommodation, travel to and from the hospital, meals, medication, psychological support and translation services.

"It is difficult enough to learn that your child has cancer," the foundation adds. "It is unimaginable to have to flee your home with your sick child, away from vital support networks and everything that is familiar."

The Children's adds former Montreal Canadiens defenceman and hospital spokesperson P.K. Subban has committed to matching donations up to $100,000.

As of Friday morning, the fundraiser has collected more than $22,300 in donations.