Montreal city council will reject proposed 20-storey condo tower on Lachine Canal

The 20-storey Griffintown building will not reach heights above all other buildings in the area, as the City of Montreal will vote against proposed 295-unit condo project.

Montreal city councillor and Sud-Ouest borough mayor Benoit Dorais posted on his Facebook page that on Monday officials will reject the proposed project on des Bassins St. at the corner of Richmond Ave. where the Lucky Luc horse stables once was.

Dorais said council members decided on Wednesday to reject the project and that more information will be forthcoming.

"The Sud-Ouest Council agreed to present this particular project to the public because we saw the potential for significant benefits to the neighbourhood, similar to the 50 des Seigneurs site, which went through the same process at Sud-Ouest Council and City Council with respect to the amendment of the Urban Plan," he wrote.

Many residents fumed at the proposed project with many saying it would block views and change the landscape in the neighbourhood.

Dorais said the project was meant to free up more green space near the Lachine Canal, create a park with public access, clear up the Pointe-des-Seigneurs archaeological park, develop a cafe terrasse, and other features that would benefit the area.

However, the community did not approve of the plan to build a tower 12 storeys higher than any other in the area. The area is currently zoned for eight-storey buildings.

"Upon reading the public consultation report, which the elected officials have read, we note that the population did not share this opinion," Dorais wrote. "We have heard you and respect the will that was expressed."