iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal city councillor marks St. Patrick's Day with charitable beard trim


image.jpg

St. Patrick's Day in Montreal means the start of a weekend of celebrations — the first all-out celebrations since the pandemic began three years ago.

The 189th St. Patrick's Day luncheon was held at the Plaza Centreville Friday, but one of the highlights was Verdun city councillor Sterling Downey cutting his iconic beard.

Each two inches raised more money, and since he cut six inches off, he raised $5,000 for the St. Patrick's Society of Montreal.

Downey has another four inches left and hopes to take donations to cut that off in the next week to raise a total of $9,000

To make a donation, people can visit the group's website.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Max Harrold.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*