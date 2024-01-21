Montreal city councillors want second REM station in Griffintown

Two Montreal city councillors want firm commitments that another REM light-rail station will be built in Griffintown.

The Griffintown-Bernard-Landry station is planned for Robert Bourassa Boulevard near William Boulevard, but Independent councillors Craig Sauve (Sud-Ouest) and Serge Sasseville (Ville-Marie) will table a motion in Monday's city council meeting urging the CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) to commit to building a REM (Réseau express métropolitain) station near Bridge Street, particularly because the city plans to add around 20,000 residents to the Bridge-Bonaventure area.

"In Europe, we are able to ensure the development of a structuring public transport network for a sector before construction begins, whereas here, the residents of Griffintown and Ville-Marie are still waiting 15 years after the start of residential and commercial redevelopment," said Sauve. "Will the same thing happen to the new Bridge-Bonaventure neighbourhood in eastern Pointe Saint-Charles? Are we capable of guaranteeing on 'day 1' that this district will be accessible in an efficient and sustainable way?"

Sauve said the success of the neighbourhood relies on quality public transit.

Sasseville agrees.

"If we want to stimulate the cultural and economic vibrancy of the city centre and bring families back to live there, we have to ensure that everyone is accessible at all times," he said, adding that the REM stations would link residents to the airport, metro network and rail lines.

"What a fantastic opportunity this would be for our residents, our creative people and our entrepreneurs!" said Sasseville.

The councillors say a Bridge-Bonaventure REM station will significantly improve mobility in the eastern Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.

"People in the south and east of the Pointe are also thirsty for high-frequency public transport in their area," said Sauve. "The REM is already going over the heads of the population of Pointe Saint-Charles and Griffintown, so it's time for the people of these neighbourhoods to get on board."

Press release from @CraigSauve and me: « Two City Councillors Push the @LaCDPQ for the Griffintown and Bridge-Bonaventure REM stations »#polmtl pic.twitter.com/BfngjSpKWw