Montreal commercial space targeted with fire bomb, police investigating


A business in the west end of Montreal was the target of an arson attack on Sunday night.

The event occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in an establishment located on Deslauriers Street, near Lebeau Boulevard, in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

A call was placed to 911 for a broken window, said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

When they arrived, officers found that a fire had started and that an incendiary object had been thrown through a front window of the business.

"The fire was quickly brought under control by the firefighters, and an incendiary object was found. The damage to the business was minor," said Chèvrefils.

No one was injured in the fire, police said, and no arrests have been made for the moment. Investigators are expected to visit the scene during the day to analyze the damage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 13, 2023. 

