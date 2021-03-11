Montreal community groups continue to demand race-based COVID-19 data

Community groups are demanding governments do more to understand how and why marginalized groups are being affected by the pandemic.

Some are calling for the collection of race-based data as researchers document the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to know who gets COVID, who is hospitalized, … who is being vaccinated and who is recovering,” said Sharon Nelson, vice-president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

“We know from the information that Black people are among the racialized groups that are highly impacted.”

