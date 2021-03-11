iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal community groups continue to demand race-based COVID-19 data

image.jpg

Community groups are demanding governments do more to understand how and why marginalized groups are being affected by the pandemic.

Some are calling for the collection of race-based data as researchers document the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to know who gets COVID, who is hospitalized, … who is being vaccinated and who is recovering,” said Sharon Nelson, vice-president of the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

“We know from the information that Black people are among the racialized groups that are highly impacted.”

For more on this story, check out CTV News Journalist Andrew Brennan’s video report above.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error