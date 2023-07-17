iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal community remembers boating tragedy that took 12 children's lives


image.jpg

One of Montreal's worst boating accidents happened 69 years ago and took the lives of 12 children.

The community of the Union United Church in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood held a special commemoration on Sunday to remember the day trip on July 13, 1954 on the Lake of Two Mountains where 17 children with the Negro Community Centre went into the water.

Only five survived.

Watch CTV News journalist Olivia O'Malley's report above. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*