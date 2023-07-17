Montreal community remembers boating tragedy that took 12 children's lives

One of Montreal's worst boating accidents happened 69 years ago and took the lives of 12 children.

The community of the Union United Church in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood held a special commemoration on Sunday to remember the day trip on July 13, 1954 on the Lake of Two Mountains where 17 children with the Negro Community Centre went into the water.

Only five survived.

