Montreal company shines bright alongside J.Lo, Shakira at Super Bowl halftime show

A Montreal company got to shine a bit during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, providing the lighting for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show.

Simon St-Germain, marketing director for Pixmob, described the moment when everyone in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium put on wearable lights as “an incredible wow moment.”

The wristbands handed out to the 65,000 football fans were made of recycled plastic, part of an effort to be environmentally conscious.

The company does have some experience lending brilliance to halftime performances. They were called in to add some dazzle to Bruno Mars’ set in 2014, after which they began getting calls from Taylor Swift, Pink and Shawn Mendez for their tours.

But nothing compares to the big show.

“A couple of billion (people watch) worldwide,” said St-Germain. “We know it’s a big moment for TV ratings and so on.”

“The Super Bowl is the most watched show around the world and coming from this small Montreal business, we’re extremely proud of what we achieved.”