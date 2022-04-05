Montreal conductor Boris Brott killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.

Boris Brott, a prominent Montreal conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM), died Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.

He was 78.

The OCM confirmed his death to CTV News. In a statement on Facebook, the heads of the OCM expressed their condolences to Brott's family and their shock of the death of their "dear Maestro."

"The entire OCM Family is in a state of disbelief," read a statement by the OCM.

"Boris Brott was the beating heart of the Orchestre Classique de Montréal, a renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond, a mentor to countless young musicians, and a very dear friend to so many. His sudden passing thus leaves a deep void in our musical community, and a profound sadness in our personal lives."

Hamilton police said Tuesday they were called to the scene of a collision where a driver had allegedly driven on the wrong side of the road. They said a 78-year-old man was struck around 10:20 a.m. and sent to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Three police officers, as well as the suspect who was arrested at another location, were injured and taken to hospital. Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit, is now investigating the incident.



"This is no way to die. And you might think, '78, well, that's not a bad run.' But Boris was so young in spirit, and I think no matter how long he lived, he would seem to pass away too soon. And to go this way. Very tough," said Montreal music critic Arthur Kaptainis.

Brott, a Ukrainian Canadian, was seen as a leader in the world of classical music not just in Montreal but beyond. He was also a mentor to young musicians.

Kaptainis said he built a friendly relationship with Brott over the years.

"He knew I would say exactly how I felt about the performance. And I knew that he would call me and talk to me about my observations, most of which were favourable. I dare say that that kind of personal communicative approach is rare," said Kaptainis. "It's something I think he projected to all of his audience, and all the people who heard him in concert. He was not a distant, austere figure on the podium. He was the opposite of this. And that's how he built a career that won't be forgotten."



Brott was the founder of Hamilton’s Brott Music Festival and was also an Officer of the Order of Canada and a member of the Order of Ontario who had performed for royalty and the pope.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger lauded Brott's musical gifts and his promotion of the Ontario city in a statement.

"Boris brought to Hamilton a sense of style and sophistication like no other and has mentored so much talent," he said. "Boris loved and was committed to Hamilton and its people, and we loved him back even more. It was this mutual love that led to Boris being voted as one of the greatest Hamiltonians of all time."

Last month, he participated in a concert in solidarity with Montreal's Ukrainian community in response to the Russian invasion.

Brott told CTV News on Feb. 15 that he had hoped the concert would leave a lasting impression on the audience.

"This variety of different music people are going to hear tonight, most particularly Ukrainian music, will strike a responsive cord and will make the walk out of this thing [saying] ‘Well of course Ukraine should be separate,'" he said ahead of the performance.

Brott was scheduled to lead a concert alongside the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in a "Tribute to Ukraine" concert on April 20, with all proceeds set to be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.