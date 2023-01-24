Montreal cop almost called in to stop the Habs

Did you know that if there is a goaltending emergency at the Bell Centre, teams would only need to call the police?

While it may sound weird, it's true.

The smiling face in the photo above is Montreal police officer Patrick Chèvrefils. Not only does Chevrefils work to keep the city's streets safe but he's also one of the emergency backup goalies (EBUG) at the Bell Centre.

Last Thursday when Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky suffered an injury early in the game, the Panthers called the cop to suit up, just in case. Chèvrefils didn't see any game action but still had the opportunity to live out a dream experience.

"We had him in the room in between periods," Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice said after the game. "I just changed my language a little bit so he doesn't tell anybody that the coach swears a lot. Good guy, Patrick. He hung out with us. We fed him after, too."

Some of the famous EBUG's to see game action include Scott Foster and David Ayers.

Foster, an accountant by day was forced into game action for the Chicago Blackhawks in a game against the Winnipeg Jets on March 29, 2018 after Anton Forsberg and Collin Delia were both injured. Foster saved all seven shots he faced; the Hawks beat the Jets 6-2.

Ayers, a building operator for the Toronto Maple Leafs, was called into action for the Carolina Hurricanes in a game against the Leafs on February 22, 2020 after goalies James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were injured. Ayers played a much larger part in the Canes' win that night as he came into the game in the second period. He saved eight of the 10 shots faced in a 6-3 win, giving him the honour of being the first emergency backup goalie to be credited an NHL win.

So the next time something goes terribly wrong at the Bell Centre the man stepping in behind the mask maybe be a Montreal police officer.