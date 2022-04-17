iHeartRadio
Montreal could be hit by snow this week — but it won’t linger

(Pexels / Egor Kamelev)

If April showers bring May flowers, what will April snow bring?

Montrealers could soon know the answer, according to a forecast from Environment Canada.

There’s a chance of either snow or rain Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday as temperatures reach a low of 1 C.

The chill likely won’t stick around for long, though — by Friday temperatures are expected to hit 14 C.

On Monday, temperatures should remain constant at around 10 C before dropping overnight. 

