Montreal couple and owners of vocational school facing charges of fraud, forging fake training certificates

image.jpg

A Montreal couple were in court on Wednesday to face charges they had fabricated training certificates for patient care attendants.

According to the SPVM, the husband and wife were the owners of a Villeray-St-Michel-Park Extension vocational training and employment centre.

Youssef Bencheikh, 56, and Sabri Nissirine, 42 are charged with making and selling, for a price of $800, fake certificates attesting to 750 hours of training at their Centre Acces-Emploi.

The couple face charges of fraud and forcing documents.  

Le #SPVM a procédé récemment à l’arrestation des propriétaires d’un centre de formation professionnelle et de placement. Ils sont soupçonnés d'avoir fabriqué et vendu de faux certificats de formation de préposé aux bénéficiaires.
Détails ➡https://t.co/8wUgrmyCkH pic.twitter.com/BBFfcoBmfr

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 4, 2021
