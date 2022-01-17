Montreal couple braves freezing cold to exchange marriage vows outside

It seems even the bitterly cold weather was not enough to deter Elissa Makardich and Anh-Tuan Cung from saying "I do" in the snow this weekend.

The couple stood in the -20 degrees Celsius weather Saturday, along with friends and family, to exchange their marriage vows.

The ceremony took place outside Mary Queen of Peace in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough as part of a "COVID-19 safe" procedure.

"The weather was a surprise but it did not stop them. They made it happen and it was a nice testimony of their love," said Melina Daher, the bride's aunt. "It was nice to have a joyful event in this time of pandemic."

The group braved the freezing cold as they listened to readings, songs and witnessed the signing of the couple's marriage certificate.

The wedding was also livestreamed on YouTube on the church's official page, with dozens of people leaving messages of love for the couple.

Guests were offered coffee, hot chocolate, champagne and whiskey after the intimate ceremony.

WATCH THE CEREMONY HERE: