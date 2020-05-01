Montreal COVID-19 death toll hits 1,245; almost 14,000 confirmed cases

The number of COVID-19-related deaths continues to grow in Montreal, hitting 1,245 on Friday.

According to the most recent data released by the city, 13,979 cases of the virus have been confirmed on the island.

CHSLDs, long-term care facilities and seniors' homes continue to be severely affected, with 129 such facilities reporting at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 as of April 29, the most recent date for which data is available.

Over a quarter of confirmed cases have been people aged 80 or older, though the data may be skewed due to priority for testing being given to seniors' centres.

Montreal-North continues to have the highest per capita rate of infection, with 1,562 cases per 100,000 residents. This week, the city announced a number of measures aimed at fighting the outbreak in the borough, including ramped up testing and contact tracing, as well as the distribution of face coverings.

Other areas severely affected on a per capita basis include Cote-St-Luc, with 1,091 cases per 100,000, Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles with 964 per 100,000 and Verdun with 896 per 100,000.

Montreal-North also has the highest number of confirmed cases, with 1,316, followed by the city's most populous borough of Cote-des-Neiges-NDG with 1,225 cases. Other areas with over 1,000 confirmed cases are Ahuntsic-Cartierville (1,185) and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (1,014) while 998 cases have been confirmed in Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension.

Ahuntsic-Cartierville has also been home to the most deaths with 143, follow by Cotes-des-Neiges-NDG (124), Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (111) and the Southwest (108).





