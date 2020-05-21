Montreal creates advisory committee to plan city’s reopening

Montreal has regrouped over a dozen players in Quebec’s economic sector to form an advisory committee devoted to planning the city’s reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced on Thursday.

The committee consists of representatives from Mouvement Desjardins, Frank and Oak, Aéroports de Montréal and Quartier des spectacles, to name a few.

The group is being asked to use its diverse expertise to provide opinions on reopening, as well as to guide initiatives undertaken by other levels of government to make sure they meet the city’s needs economically.

“I am excited to work with major players in the Montreal economic community,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a press release. “The strengths that we have gathered around the table will allow us to build on a prosperous recovery of the metropolis.”

They’ll also be looking at finding solutions to make sure Montreal stays on the map when it comes to culture, tourism, and international organizations.

In the two work sessions that have taken place so far, the committee identified three main themes to focus on: the vitality of the downtown core, the adaption of remote working, and large infrastructure projects.

Two other committees will be formed in the coming weeks to help the administration with its plans – one for urbanism, mobility and environmental concerns, and another that will focus on social solidarity.

During his COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, Premier François Legault announced that public health officials have given the Montreal region the green light to open retail stores on May 25 and daycares on June 1.