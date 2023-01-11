iHeartRadio
Montreal crossing guard hit by motorist, mildly injured


A crossing guard holds a stop sign in Orillia, Ont. (Catalina Gillies/CTV News)

A crossing guard suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after she was hit by a motorist in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The crossing guard, a 43-year-old woman, was hit near the intersection of Papineau Avenue and Prieur Street, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

She was transported to hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, was not injured. Police say the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.

The event occurred just a day before citizen groups gathered in Montreal to demand the government establish better road safety measures for pedestrians.

 
