Montreal cyclists gear up for upcoming Tour de l'Ile

image.jpg

Montreal cyclists will take to the streets Sunday for the annual Tour de L'Ile.

Around 15,000 participants are expected to join in on the fun, according to event organizers

The 36-kilometre circuit will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drivers should plan their routes ahead of time, as road closures are expected in various boroughs.

These include:

  • Plateau-Mont-Royal
  • Rosemont-La-Petite-Prarie
  • Outremont
  • Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
  • Southwest
  • Verdun
  • Ville-Marie
  • Westmount

Velo Quebec, the organization behind the event, has partnered with the Waze application to help drivers navigate the closures.

With files from The Canadian Press.  

