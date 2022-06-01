Montreal daycare evacuated due to report of 'possibly armed' person

A daycare in Rosemont was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a "possibly armed individual" was reported nearby, Montreal police say.

"All the kids are safe," said Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

Parents whose kids attend the Garderie du Centre Éducatif Rosemont at 1950 Rosement Blvd. are asked to call administration office to pick up their children.

A 911 call came in around 1:15 p.m. and police responded to the area.

People are asked to avoid the boulevard between Papineau Avenue and de Bordeaux Street as the police operation is ongoing.