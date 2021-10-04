Montreal director's film 'Drunken Birds' to represent Canada in Oscar race

Ivan Grbovic's 'Drunken Birds' will represent Canada in the race for the Oscar for Best International Film.

Telefilm Canada's Executive Director Christa Dickenson said that ten films were submitted this year to the pan-Canadian selection committee, which determined that 'Drunken Birds' had the best chance of becoming a finalist.

'Drunken Birds' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Platform category and will be released across the country on Oct. 15.

The film stars Jorge Antonio Guerrero, Hélène Florent, Claude Legault, Marine Johnson, Maxime Dumontier, Amaryllis Tremblay, Karl Walcott, Yoshira Escarrega, Gilberto Barraza and Normand D'Amour.

It tells the story of Willy's quest to find his lost love, Marlena, which leads him from Mexico to Canada, where he gets hired as a seasonal worker on a farm.

From montreal, Ivan Grbovic studied at Concordia University and the American Film Institute. He began his career as a cinematographer before becoming a director. His first feature film, `Roméo Onze' (2011), won the Ecumenical Jury Prize at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. 'Drunken Birds' is his second feature film.

So far, 15 countries have submitted their nominations for the Oscar for Best International Film. Last year, 93 countries submitted a film in this category.

A short list of 10 films chosen from the pool of submissions will be revealed on Dec. 21. Of these, five titles will be officially nominated on Feb. 8.

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2021.