Montreal drag queen models dress made from anti-drag rally posters

Designers from Village Montreal turned anti-drag posters that were used in rallies in Quebec and the U.S. into a dress that they say sends a message of "benevolence, inclusion, and acceptance" while supporting drag artists and trans people.



Montreal drag artist Sasha Baga modelled the dress, which is on display in the Village Montreal office window and was featured in a short video shot at Le Cocktail bar in the iconic Montreal neighbourhood.

"I remain convinced that beauty begets beauty," said Baga. "Drag culture is more than entertainment. It is about people who value the differences in each other's uniqueness. The presence of drag queens and drag kings in the public space raises questions, and our role is to answer them with what we do best: celebrate diversity."

Village Montreal said it wanted the campaign to be positive constructive and "with a vision about what a better Village, and ultimately a better society for all, can become."



The campaign was created by Montreal digital marketing group LG2.

"In a time when we are witnessing an increase in hate speech towards 2SLGBTQ+ communities, particularly the trans community, we saw this powerful idea proposed by LG2 as an opportunity to celebrate the art of drag, an art that, until recently, was confined to cabarets, bars and ultimately the Village," said Village Montreal executive director Gabrielle Rondy. "We wanted to pay tribute to drag queens and drag kings, artists with heart and courage who share our values of inclusion, innovation, and respect."