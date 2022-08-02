iHeartRadio
Montreal driver caught speeding twice the legal limit on Highway 40

Surete du Quebec - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A Montreal driver was severely penalized after he was caught speeding more than twice the legal limit on Highway 40 West.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the motorist was detected flying down the highway at 219 km/h at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

The maximum speed limit is 100 km/h.

The driver, a young man in his 20s, was issued a $2,071 ticket and 24 demerit points.

His driver's licence was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was confiscated.

The Sûreté du Québec stresses that speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on provincial roads. 

