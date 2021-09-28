Montreal drivers, plan ahead: Major roadwork on Ville-Marie Expressway this weekend

Major roadwork will shut down a section of Highway 136 east this weekend from Friday night October 1, until early Monday morning, so drivers will need to plan their routes accordingly.

Transport Quebec said the workers will be focusing their efforts on refurbishing the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels.

As a result, some eastbound lanes and exits will be closed on the 136 between the Turcot interchange and the Ville-Marie Tunnel beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, until Monday at 5 a.m.

closure of the Highway 20 exit to 136 eastbound in the Turcot interchange

closure of 136 eastbound between Exit 2 – Atwater Avenue and the entrance from de la Cathedrale and Notre Dame Street West.

Work may be postponed due to inclement weather. Drivers can call 511 for more information.