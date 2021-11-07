Montreal election today: Valerie Plante and Denis Coderre in a rematch for mayor

Montrealers are heading to the polls today to pick a new mayor following a campaign that saw the last election's incumbent and challenger swap roles.

Incumbent Mayor Valerie Plante is looking for a second mandate and running against Denis Coderre, the one-term Montreal mayor she beat in 2017.

Plante, whose first term was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, says she improved the quality of life in the city and is promising to focus on fighting climate change and building more social housing.

Codere, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister, says the city has become dirtier and more dangerous since he left office, and he is promising to boost Montreal's image internationally.

It's not just Montrealers who are voting today: Quebecers across the province are choosing their mayors and city councillors, with results expected by the end of the night.

In Quebec City, voters are choosing a replacement for Regis Labeaume, who stepped down after more than a decade in municipal politics.

You can tune in to a CJAD 800 election special starting at 8 p.m. tonight with Aaron Rand and David Heurtel with results and analysis from Montreal and other key races.

