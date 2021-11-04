Montreal election: Valerie Plante pulls ahead by six points with 46 per cent of vote

In a tight race between mayoral candidates Denis Coderre and Valerie Plante, it appears Plante is now taking the lead by six per cent.

The latest numbers from Mainstreet Research show Projet Montreal's Plante polling at 46 per cent and Ensemble Montreal's Coderre at 40 per cent.

Balarama Holness, the candidate for Movement Montreal, is sitting at five per cent. Two per cent of voters fall between the "other" umbrella, according to the data. Only 7 per cent of voters are currently undecided.

The numbers come from a sample of 850 respondents collected between Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

The data also suggests Plante is taking a big lead among francophones, polling at 60 per cent while Coderre polls at just 35. Meanwhile, Coderre is heading the non-Franco vote at 51 per cent to Plante's 37.

Holness is currently polling at 2 per cent with francophones and 11 per cent with non-French speakers.



The election will be decided on Nov. 7.

This is a developing story.