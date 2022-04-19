Montreal elementary school students head back to class following unfounded bomb threat

Students at Willingdon Elementary school in Montreal were evacuated from their classes Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a bomb threat that was revealed to be unfounded.

"There was a phone call made, the number did not display," said English Montreal School Board (EMSB) spokesperson Mike Cohen, speaking of the threatening call placed earlier Tuesday.

"We certainly hope that they find [the caller]," he said. "It's no joke to do something like this. It's frightening, and it's a crime."

Parents were notified quickly after the school received the threat. Students as young as kindergarteners were evacuated from the junior campus and brought to Royal Vale, another EMSB school.

The senior campus was also evacuated out of precaution and students were brought to a nearby church.

Police swept the campus and found the bomb threat was a false alarm.

Students were allowed to re-enter classes to finish their school day.