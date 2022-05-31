Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl

Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.

Dominic Blanchette, 27, taught at École primaire Adélard-Desrosiers on Fortin Street in Montreal-North and has been suspended following his arrest.

He was charged on Monday with multiple sex offences allegedly involving an 11-year-old girl. His charges include sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, child luring, possession of child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

"The facts reported are serious and totally unacceptable," Minister Jean-François Roberge wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning, adding that he requested the teacher not be allowed to teach.

The charges, first reported by La Presse, allegedly took place between Dec. 24, 2021, and May 27, 2022, court records show.

In a statement to CTV News, the school service centre said that it takes the situation "very seriously."

"The teacher in question was suspended as soon as we were informed of the complaint against him. A police investigation is underway and we are working fully with the various stakeholders involved," wrote Valérie Biron, a spokesperson for the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île.

Biron added that parents and school staff were notified of the situation on Monday. A psychologist and a sexologist will be made available to students to support them in light of the teacher's arrest.

Les faits rapportés sont graves et totalement inacceptables. Le CSS a suspendu l’individu. J’ai demandé la révocation du brevet de cet enseignant. On nous confirme que de l’aide psychologique est offerte aux élèves et aux enseignants. https://t.co/g59atFasip

In a release later on Tuesday, Montreal police said they're trying to identify other potential victims of Blanchette's.

"The individual held jobs in more than one school," police said.

"Anyone who has been a victim or witness to reprehensible acts of a sexual nature committed by the accused is invited to communicate directly with the investigators of the Sexual Assault Section at 514-280-8502 or to go to their local police station."

People can also provide information anonymously by calling police at 514-393-1133.