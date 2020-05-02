Montreal extends state of emergency, as over 600 more people have COVID-19

Unsurprisingly, the state of emergency was renewed until May 5 on the Island of Montreal, as the city continues to try to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

City public health officials announced Saturday that the total number of cases on the island is 14,599, up 620 from Friday. Montreal remains the hardest hit area of the province where 67 more people have died of the virus in 24 hours for a total of 1,312.

Originally declared on March 27, the state of emergency grants exceptional powers to the metropolis, in particular with regard to the mobilization of its police and other material and human resources required to fight COVID-19.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Montreal

Montreal North (1,377), Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (1,258) and Ahuntsic-Cartierville (1,229) have the most number of cases, and Montreal North has the highest rate of cases at 1,634.7 per 100,000.

The most people have died in Ahuntsic-Cartierville at 146.

Those over 80 remain the hardest hit age group with 3,750 people having contracted the virus.

The province’s director of public health, Horacio Arruda, announced Friday a new plan for COVID-19 screening in Quebec to accompany the isolation plan.

The number of daily tests will be considerably increased for different symptomatic groups of the population, with around 100,000 tests per week. He indicated that particular attention will be paid to Montreal North, a hard hit area.

In addition, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andree Laforest, asked late Friday afternoon to postpone any advance poll or election until June 26, 2020. In total, 43 by-elections are scheduled to take place. The situation will be reconsidered in June regarding the resumption of the elections, including the election dates.

With reporting from The Canadian Press.