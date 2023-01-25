iHeartRadio
Montreal eyes tax breaks for low-income homeowners


image.jpg

With interest rates rising, the City of Montreal is hoping to give low-income homeowners a bit of a tax break.

The opposition at City Hall tabled the motion at council on Tuesday, and the vote was unanimous.

It calls for a program to allow low-income homeowners to defer payment of their property tax increases until they sell their homes.

The city administration would have to negotiate with the province to make it happen.

Opposition leader Aref Salem says it would mainly affect seniors struggling with rate hikes and inflation.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Angela Mackenzie.

