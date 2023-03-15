Montreal failing to stop racism against public servants: opposition

The opposition at Montreal City Hall is calling for an independent investigation into working conditions at the city.

On Wednesday, Ensemble Montreal criticized the city's efforts in the fight against racism, calling the situation completely unacceptable.

It comes after a report in Le Devoir, where 30 city workers, including firefighters and police officers, said they were called racist names and put up with other forms of humiliation on the job.

"We continue to allow them to get treated in such ways, and we continue to ignore that they've come to their higher levels, their superiors, and nothing is being done. Nothing. No actions, no results," said opposition Coun. Stephanie Valenzuela.

Two years ago, the city hired its first anti-racism commissioner, Bochra Manai.

While the opposition admits she has been instrumental in bringing in some new policies, Saint-Laurent Borough Mayor Alan Desousa says the problem still isn't being fixed, partially because workers don't feel safe enough to come forward with allegations of racism.

"You can create whatever offices you want in place, but if you don't have results, we're failing our employees," said Desousa.

"The human cost to the people involved, the mental anguish, the frustration affects our employees, and it affects our ability to deliver services."

Desousa is calling for an independent investigation into the matter.

Montreal's mayor is not against that idea but says the anti-racism commissioner is doing a good job, adding there are no quick fixes regarding racism.

"Yes, we want tolerance zero, but we have to start somewhere, and now we're doing the work, and we will continue to do the work to make sure the City of Montreal is a good employer and that it is safe for its employees," said Valerie Plante.

The mayor says she is working on a tip line where people who have been victims of racism can come forward.