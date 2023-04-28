Montreal firefighter's drowning death in the Lachine rapids 'accidental,' coroner says

Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel has found that Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix's death during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids in October 2021 was "accidental."

In her report made public Thursday, Kamel noted certain shortcomings on the night of the tragedy and made a series of recommendations to various authorities, including the Montreal Fire Department (SSIM) and the Ministry of Public Safety.

In particular, she calls for better training for firefighters in water rescue. Kamel also recommends better equipment for fire service boats and firefighters.

On October 17, 2021, Lacroix and three of his colleagues attempted to assist two boaters in distress on the St. Lawrence River.

The firefighters' boat capsized during the rescue, and Lacroix became trapped underneath the boat and drowned.

His body was recovered the morning after the tragic event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 28, 2023.