Montreal firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Cote St-Luc

The Montreal fire department (SIM) is advising the public to avoid an area on Cote St-Luc Rd. because of a building fire.

The SIM sent out its second alarm shortly before 7 a.m. about a fire near the corner of Bonavista Ave. in the Cote St-Luc suburb of Montreal.

A power outage may be in effect in the area.

