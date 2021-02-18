iHeartRadio
Montreal firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire on Cote St-Luc Rd.

FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

The Montreal fire department (SIM) is advising the public to avoid an area on Cote St-Luc Rd. because of a building fire.

The SIM sent out its second alarm shortly before 7 a.m. about a fire near the corner of Bonavista Ave.

Feu de batiment - DE LA COTE ST-LUC/ BONAVISTA- deuxième alarme - veuilez éviter le secteur pic.twitter.com/BIENYytFHJ

— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) February 18, 2021

A power outage may be in effect in the area.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated. 

