Montreal firefighters battle east end blaze

Montreal firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial lot in the city’s east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

They received a call at 4 a.m. about the fire, on Cherrier and Jean Grou streets.

About 75 firefighters are onsite to fight the flames. According to reports, the smoke is so intense that it can be seen from some parts of Highway 40.

Officials say no one was in the warehouse at the time the blaze broke out. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Firefighters putting out large

commercial fire, You can see the smoke form highway 40 in Pointe-aux-Trembles. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/9GKfbCN60W