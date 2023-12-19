iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal firefighters hand out holiday baskets for families in need


Montreal’s firefighters are delivering their annual holiday baskets.

In what's been an annual tradition for 36 years, Montreal firefighters were helping the community Tuesday by handing out holiday baskets for people in need.

The large baskets were filled with groceries and hand-picked toys were handed out to younger kids, with gift cards for older kids.

This season, Montreal's firefighters are helping some 1,200 people, 500 more than last year.

- Watch the video report by Christine Long above for the full story

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*