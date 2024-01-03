Montreal food bank devastated after thieves make off with thousands of dollars of goods

A food bank on Montreal's South Shore is reeling after $10,000 worth of goods was stolen from its warehouse.

Last Thursday, the Grande Guignolée des Médias de la Rive-Sud says it discovered that about 50 of its 400 boxes had been ripped open and looted.

The warehouse served as a storage unit to house donations for 25 different organizations on the South Shore.

Some of the items that were taken include non-perishable foods, hygienic products, diapers and new clothing.

Jean-Marie Girard, president and founder of Grande Guignolée des Médias de la Rive-Sud, thinks the thief was possibly someone in need and wants people to know help is here for them.

When the news of the theft got out, donations came pouring in.

About 25 volunteers took to the streets in Longueuil Wednesday morning in the hopes of finding people who may still be feeling generous after the holidays.

"We benefit from La Grande Guinolée, it's one-third of our budget and we thought the idea today is to replace the 10-thousand dollars stolen in goods so we're giving back," said Martin Larochelle, a volunteer at Entraide St-Lambert.

"People are giving money, as you can see. People are dropping boxes of goods so we are quite hopeful that we can compensate and I think we'll have more than 50," said volunteer France Desaulniers. "From a bad event, I think we are turning that into a positive thing."

Anyone willing to donate can also do so online here.