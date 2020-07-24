Montreal Formula 1 cancelled due to COVID-19

The 2020 Formula 1 Grand Prix race in Montreal, which was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now officially been cancelled.

‘’Though it is disappointing and difficult for us to face this conclusion it is a decision we must accept,” Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix president Francois Dumontier said in a brief statement on Friday. “The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, partners, and of our faithful fans are and always will be our top priority.”

Montreal's Formula 1 Grand Prix race had been postponed from its usual summertime slot (this year, on the weekend of June 12-14) due to concerns related to COVID-19 and was rumoured to possibly take place over Thanksgiving weekend instead, according to a report by a specialized car racing site.

The site, Poleposition.ca, cited a well-placed source reporting that the event would be held on Oct. 9, 10 and 11, adding that the official announcement of the new date would be made prior to the Austrian Grand Prix, which kicked off the Formula 1 season on July 3-5.

A spokesperson for the Montreal race wouldn't confirm the news at the time, calling the report "a rumour from a non-official source."

‘’We are disappointed that we won’t be racing in Canada this year and know our fans will miss the excitement the race in Montreal always provides," said Formula 1 CEO and chairman, Chase Carey. "We want to thank the incredible team at the Canadian Grand Prix led by Francois Dumontier, as well as the stakeholders involved for all their efforts and support in recent months against very challenging conditions. We can’t wait to be back next year and we know all our fans will be excited when we return."

