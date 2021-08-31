Montreal gaming community invited to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to win prizes, meet their favourite characters

After attracting cyclists to Parc Jean-Drapeau and thrill-seekers to La Ronde, Montreal's public health department is now turning its attention to video gamers.

Public health and the Quebec Video Game Guild are joining forces to promote vaccinations among young gamers in the Montreal area, launching a contest to target those aged 12 to 25.

There are several cash prizes to be won for a total value of $25,000.

Montreal public health says it hopes to entice young people to get vaccinated as they are lagging behind the desired rate of 75 per cent.

Anyone who is vaccinated between May 25 and Oct. 1 and shares photos with ".gamervacciné--e" on social media will be eligible.

The gaming community is also being invited to get vaccinated on Sept. 11 and 12 at the Palais des Congrès, where members of the industry, as well as companies and influential personalities from the gaming sector, are expected to be present.

The Guild says it cannot reveal the names of the popular players who will be taking part in the vaccination campaign.

However, it said it can confirm that cosplayers, who dress up as manga or video game characters, will be there to greet people and entertain the crowd.

-- This article was produced with the financial support of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Grants.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2021.