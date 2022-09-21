Montreal Gazette cuts Monday print edition

Storied newspaper the Montreal Gazette announced Wednesday it will no longer produce a Monday print edition, citing "rapidly changing news consumption habits" of its readers.

An online version of the paper will continue to be published, and subscription rates won't change.

"The decision reflects the rapidly changing news consumption habits of our readers, the needs of our advertisers and the escalating costs of printing and delivering a printed product," wrote Editorial Senior Vice President Gerry Nott in a statement on the paper's website.

"News happens 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and our commitment to you is to deliver it quickly, honestly and thoroughly as reader consumption habits continue to shift," he wrote.