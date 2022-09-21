iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Gazette cuts Monday print edition


A pedestrian walk past The Gazette office in this file photo dated Friday, January 8, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Storied newspaper the Montreal Gazette announced Wednesday it will no longer produce a Monday print edition, citing "rapidly changing news consumption habits" of its readers.

An online version of the paper will continue to be published, and subscription rates won't change. 

"The decision reflects the rapidly changing news consumption habits of our readers, the needs of our advertisers and the escalating costs of printing and delivering a printed product," wrote Editorial Senior Vice President Gerry Nott in a statement on the paper's website. 

"News happens 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and our commitment to you is to deliver it quickly, honestly and thoroughly as reader consumption habits continue to shift," he wrote.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*