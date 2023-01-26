iHeartRadio
Montreal Gazette expecting 'up to 10' layoffs as Postmedia makes cross-country cuts


image.jpg

Executives at the Montreal Gazette have been asked to reduce staffing by up to 10 at the newspaper as local news outlets across the country prepare for significant layoffs.

Publisher Postmedia Network Corp. is laying off 11 per cent of its editorial staff, less than a week after workers were told the company was grappling with "economic contraction," The Canadian Press reported earlier this week.

Just how the layoffs will affect Montreal’s only English-language daily are still unclear. In an email obtained by CTV News, Editor-in-Chief Bert Archer wrote that he would work “to determine which classifications and roles may be impacted.”

“I will work with HR to move as quickly as possible,” he wrote, adding that anyone considering a voluntary layoff should notify him or human resources. "I've been advised that we are looking to reduce staffing levels by up to 10."

Postmedia, which owns several newspapers, including the National Post, Vancouver Sun, and Montreal Gazette, announced the cuts in a town-hall meeting with staff on Tuesday.

According to The Canadian Press, Gerry Nott, acting senior vice-president of editorial content, said the cuts would impact all of the company's publications with the exception of Brunswick News and Postmedia Editorial Services, which have already been downsized.

-- More to come. 

With files from The Canadian Press 

A pedestrian walk past The Gazette office Friday, January 8, 2010 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

