Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal

The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which oversees the hospital, says it's asking the Quebec health ministry to make an update to the decades-old system.

"We recently contacted both the [Montreal Sexual Assault Centre] and the [health ministry] to ask that we work collaboratively on revising several aspects of the protocol, including redirecting patients according to their language. We hope this work will begin soon," reads a statement from the MUHC to CTV News on Friday.

The current protocol, established in the 1970s, dictates where victims should go to obtain the procedure during off-hours, when resources are fewer. Rape kits are a set of tools used by health-care providers to collect evidence during a forensic exam following a sexual assault.

Usually, rape kits are performed at the Montreal Sexual Assault Centre (CVASM), which conducts the service in both French and English. When the centre is closed, however, French speakers are directed to the Hôpital Notre-Dame and English speakers to the Montreal General Hospital.

According to advocates, this is due to a lack of qualified personnel. Highly-specialized training is required to administer rape kits, as they may be used as forensic evidence in the event of a trial.

But cracks in this system made headlines last month when it was revealed that a woman raped in 2020 had to visit three hospitals before she could get the service.

For reasons that remain foggy, Montreal police first sent the woman to the General Hospital, even though she speaks French. They were allegedly redirected by staff to the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), where rape kits haven't been performed since 2017 (the Montreal General denies giving this directive).

Finally, the woman was brought to Hôpital Notre-Dame, where she received the procedure.

News of the ordeal, triggered an investigation into the General Hospital by Quebec's French-language watchdog, the OQLF.

It also sparked a wider conversation about resource availability for rape victims, especially in an assault's immediate aftermath, when they are undoubtedly in a highly fragile state.

"There's also the question of, how many resources are trained, are available, are competent to accompany victims when they knock on hospitals' doors," said Sophie Brochu, director of legal clinic Juripop, in an interview Thursday.

"This is yet another sad example that, to this day, even though there's been an increase in funding in the resources in the past five years, there are still not enough."

She noted that the issue is even more significant in Quebec regions where victims must travel "kilometres and kilometres" to get the appropriate care.

In its statement, the MUHC wrote that "despite our mandate, under no circumstances do we refuse to treat anyone who prefers to remain at the Montreal General Hospital, regardless of language."