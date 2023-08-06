Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight

An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure.

Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Witnesses said they saw suspects throw incendiary objects at the business, fleeing before police (SPVM) arrived.

Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control. No one was injured, but damage to the building was extensive.

The SPVM's arson squad has met with witnesses and will consult security footage. The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2023.