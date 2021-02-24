Montreal has 22 variant outbreaks, mostly at schools, daycares; nearly 10% of all cases are variants

Montreal reached a milestone this week in its campaign to "push back" the moment when COVID-19 variants overtake the original virus to become the dominant type in the city.

Beginning this week, 100 per cent of positive COVID-19 tests in the city have had their DNA screened to check if they are variant cases, said Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylene Drouin on Wednesday.

That comprehensive testing has also allowed a broader picture of variants' spread in the city.

Those tests are showing that about eight or 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Montreal right now are variant cases, said Drouin. There are currently 22 outbreaks caused by a variant.

Those outbreaks are amost entirely happening in settings with children, said Drouin.

"These are mainly either in schools, or in daycares -- those are really the environments that were the most impacted" by the variants, she said.

"There are very few workplaces or care settings that are impacted by the variants, so you'll understand that when we look at the distribution of the age groups, it's young children and their parents."

She highlighted that it's extremely important not to have grandparents or other older people babysitting kids during March break.

That goal of screening 100 per cent of Montreal's known COVID cases was set out publicly by Quebec's health minister earlier this month, but he said at the time that he didn't know if it would be possible.

Despite this "good news," however, Dr. Drouin suggested the city and province are no longer hoping to keep the highly contagious U.K. variant in particular out of Quebec.

Instead, she spoke repeatedly of slowing and pushing back its spread.

"Our first objective is to push back the entry of the variant," she said.

VACCINES OFFERED TO THOSE 70 AND UP, IF THEY HELP OLDER PATIENTS

Montreal officials are also feeling hopeful about the progress of the vaccination campaign, they said, and they announced a twist to the rules announced earlier this week, offering vaccines to a much bigger group right off the bat.

Next week, Montreal will receive 75,000 doses of the vaccine, said Sonia Belanger, the director of the south-central health authority in the city.

That single week will allow the city to get close to doubling its vaccination numbers. So far, 94,000 people in total in Montreal have been vaccinated, between elderly care home residents and health-care workers.

Shots will now be available to those 85 and over, but there's another new rule meant to facilitate access for these elderly patients, said Belanger.

Others may help and accompany them in organizing and going to get the shots, and if they do so, they'll be able to get them at the same time, she said, as long as they're over 70.

"You can accompany them on the phone if needed, or you can even come with them to the vaccination centre," she said.

The city is encouraging others to help those over 85 with the logistics, such as their children and younger relatives, but those helpers won't be eligible yet to get their shots as they're too young.

The press conference by Montreal officials is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.