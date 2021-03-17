Montreal health officials brace for a COVID-19 third wave as variants and vaccinations on track

Montreal public health authorities reported Wednesday that the percentage of COVID-19 variants in new cases remains at 20 per cent, while the vaccination campaign is on track.

Director of Montreal public health Dr. Mylene Drouin and Centre-Sud CIUSSS CEO Sonia Belanger held a news conference and said infection, variant and hospitalizations rates remain positive, but that health measures must be strictly adhered to to prevent a major third wave of the novel coronavirus.

Montreal remains at a five per cent positivity rate with an average of 325 cases per day.

"We haven't seen a major impact associated with the March break," said Drouin. "This is quite good news."

Montreal reported 316 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours Wednesday bringing the total number of cases on the island to 111,511. Of those 103,669 are reported to have recovered from the disease.

Since the pandemic began, Montreal has reported 4,581 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, which is 43 per cent of the overall total in Quebec.

Outbreaks, Drouin said, have dropped in Montreal with 22 active in health-care settings, 35 in schools, and 43 daycare centres.

Drouin said 20 per cent of the new cases are variants, which she called "encouraging."

"We're seeing a plateau that has been there since the 20th of February," said Drouin. "This plateau is a combination of your effort and the aggressive approach of public health in the various neighbourhoods."

She said by continuing to follow the health guidelines, Montreal will avoid a major impact from variants.

Drouin said 80 per cent of the adult population said it in favour of being vaccinated.

She added that the AstraZeneca vaccine is part of the city's vaccine supply and will be used, and that issues related to the vaccine are minimal.

"Everyone has to take the vaccine that is offered to them," said Belanger.

Belanger said hospitalizations have gone down since February.

"Things are calming down," she said.

During the last week in Montreal, Belanger said there were just two outbreaks in seniors' residences (both were in private residences).

Belanger said that the vaccination campaign going well with 287,000 people having received a vaccine and that around 69,000 health-care workers, 11,000 public long-term care (CHSLD) residents, and 25,000 private residents have received vaccinations.

Belanger said 75 per cent of those over 65 have received a vaccination on the island.

"We've reached our goal," she said.