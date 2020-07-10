Montreal heatwave to be followed by heavy rainfall, Environment Canada forecasts

The end is in sight for the extended heat wave that has gripped parts of Quebec for the last few days, and plenty of rain is now in the forecast.

Environment Canada is announcing lower temperatures in the Montreal area and a slightly lower humidex factor as of Saturday, with a high of 26 and a humidex of 37.

On Friday the agency issued a special weather statement for the region, saying that the remnants of tropical storm Fay will bring as much as 50 mm of rain to the region starting Saturday morning.

From Sunday to Thursday, temperatures will range between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Until then, though, the heat wave remains severe in Montreal.

A heat warning is in effect and the temperature will reach up to 36 degrees Friday, with a humidex that could go to 44.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, said Environment Canada.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors face greater risks. Family, friends and neighbours should check in on older people.

Do not leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness, including dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place.

Drink plenty of water.