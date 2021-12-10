Montreal high school closes after online message warns of shooter

A Montreal high school is closed Friday after someone posted on a school online message board that a shooter would show up within the day.

Though Academie Dunton, a French-language public school in Anjou, shut for the day, police responded there early Friday and tracked the source of the message to the IP address of a home, where they're investigating.

They believe the threat was unfounded, said Jean-Pierre Brabant with Montreal Police.

"The latest news, the good news we have, is that the threat is not a real threat," he said.

"We're actually at the house where the computer [is], where the threat was sent from. We're still investigating to see who wrote that threat."

The threat told students not to show up on Friday, he said, before the school made the decision to shut its doors.

"It was a message that was sent on the school's platform... that somebody would present themselves with a firearm, so don't go to school," he said.

"From there, the school decided to close the school," and police were asked to track down the source of the message.

The incident comes one day after a stabbing at another high school left a teacher in hospital. A student allegedly stabbed the man in full view of a classroom of students.

A high-profile school shooting also just took place last week in Michigan, leaving four students dead.

This is a developing story that will be updated.