Montreal high school is closing for two weeks after COVID-19 outbreak

MONTREAL — Herzliah High School in Montreal is closing for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Parents received a letter from the school late Wednesday night informing them that all learning would be moved online after there were at least 15 positive novel coronavirus tests reported.

"As one of the many schools in Québec with COVID-19 cases, Azrieli Schools Talmud Torah | Herzliah is working in close collaboration with Québec Public Health and following their directives to manage the situation," said Brigitte Fortin of Les ecoles Azrieli Schools Talmud Torah | Herzliah. "In order to limit the spread of the virus within our school community, Public Health has authorized us to pursue online learning — and suspend in-person classes temporarily — for all of our high school students for a period of two weeks."

Montreal director of public health Mylene Drouin said around 125 schools have a least one COVID-19 case.

"What we had in this specific school, we had a bigger outbreak with 15 cases, one outbreak in one class with eight children that were infected," said Drouin.

It is the largest current outbreak in a Montreal school.

Herzliah's elementary school remains open and unaffected.